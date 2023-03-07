Sound on Sound 2023 lineup (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio, more)

Governors Ball promoters Founders Entertainment's Bridgeport, Connecticut festival, Sound on Sound, will return to Seaside Park on September 30-October 1 for its second annual edition. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9 at noon Eastern, with a Citi presale happening now.

After attendee criticism of day one of the festival's inaugural edition in 2022, they've made changes for 2023. According to a press release, "All performances will take place on a single massive turntable stage outfitted with a state-of-the-art audio and visual system. The new set up will allow for back to back performances with no overlapping sets." They're also promising "more space (doubling the festival footprint), a redesigned and relocated festival site with delineated walkways for ease of movement within the grounds, three times as many food and beverage vendors, upgraded restroom facilities (flushable restrooms throughout the entire festival site), lighting and directional signage enhancements across the venue and parking lot areas, and increased mobile connectivity and coverage through the placement of additional portable cell towers."

The 2023 lineup of Sound on Sound is headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer, and also features Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio Band, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lord Huron, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price, Cautious Clay, and more. See it in full below.

SOUND ON SOUND: 2023 LINEUP

Red Hot Chili Peppers

John Mayer

Alanis Morissette

Trey Anastasio Band

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Hozier

Dispatch

Lord Huron

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals

Mt. Joy

Steel Pulse

Joy Oladokun

Margo Price

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Gin Blossoms

Cautious Clay

Deep Banana Blackout

Briscoe

Calder Allen

SNACKTIME