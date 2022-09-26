Sound on Sound Sunday pics: The National, The Roots, Brandi Carlile, Gary Clark Jr., more

Sound on Sound got off to a rocky start on Saturday, but day two (Sunday 9/25) of the Bridgeport, CT fest's inaugural edition seemed to go more smoothly. In a statement to The Hour, Founders Entertainment co-founder Tom Russell said, "We and the city are aiming to make this a marquee event for years to come. We are going to take all of the feedback we received and the lessons we learned over this weekend and design an even better Sound On Sound 2023. We hope folks see the changes we made from Day One to Day Two as just a down payment on better improvements to come. Our aim, the entire reason we go into this line of work is to provide music fans with the best experience possible and access to world-class musical acts. Any time our attendees feel we don’t live up to that standard, we want to do better. That’s why we listened to their feedback about these growing pains and took immediate action to make the experience even better for Day Two."

Sunday's lineup featured Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds (whose headlining set was cut short by inclement weather), The National (who mentioned it was the band's last show of the year and joked they were going to "phone it in"), Brandi Carlile, The Roots (who replaced Black Pumas), Gary Clark Jr., The Head and the Heart, Noah Kahan, Spin Doctors, Jade Bird, The Main Squeeze, Trousdale, and Funky Dawgz. Check out photos by Sachyn Mital of the whole day, and attendee video clips, below.