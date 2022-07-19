Sour Widows confirm debut LP, share new song “Witness,” touring

Bay Area indie folk trio Sour Widows put out one of 2021's most promising EPs with Crossing Over, and now they've followed it with a new single, "Witness," via Exploding In Sound Records, and confirmed that their debut album is on the way. It's a sprawling, six-minute song produced by Maryam Qudus (Toro y Moi, SASAMI, Tune-Yards, etc) and it starts out drifting and folky before reaching a crashing rock climax. Susanna Thomson says:

This is the first song we finished since I lost my mom in June 2021. When we started playing together again last fall after being on hiatus for several months because of my mom’s illness, I was feeling easily overwhelmed by most things, and playing and writing were very difficult. Returning to this existing instrumental we had written together before everything in my life changed felt comforting and supportive. Monumental loss creates a very clear divide between those in your life who can understand the depth of that kind of pain and those who can’t. ‘Witness’ speaks to that experience.

Sour Widows are also beginning a tour this month, including a NYC show on September 14 at Trans-Pecos in Ridgewood, Queens with Living Hour. All dates are listed below.

Sour Widows -- 2022 Tour Dates

07/29 - Oakland, CA @ Eli's Mile High Club ^

08/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Silver Lake Lounge ~

9/8 - Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

9/10 - Providence, RI @ Holiday Inn

09/13 - Boston, MA @ O’Briens *

09/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos *

09/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club *

09/17 - Richmond, VA @ Gallery5 *

09/18 - Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared *

^ w/ Olivia Kaplan & Diners

~ w/ Olivia Kaplan & Fime

* w/ Living Hour

--

Living Hour also have a new album, Someday Is Today, due September 2 via Kanine Records, and you can stream a track from that too: