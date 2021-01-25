South Carolina rapper 18veno shot dead at 19

South Carolina rapper 18veno was shot and killed at 19 years old on Sunday (1/24). Pitchfork reports:

South Carolina rapper 18veno was shot dead last night, the York County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina confirmed to Pitchfork. He was was pronounced dead at the Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. An investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Department is ongoing. 18veno was 19 years old.

Born Paul Harts, 18veno grew up in Winnsboro, South Carolina after spending the first few years of his life in Washington, D.C. 18veno was inspired by the sounds of Southern trap; he’s cited rappers like Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and Jeezy as early influences. He started rapping in fourth grade and began posting his work publicly a few years later.