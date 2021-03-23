South celebrate ‘From Here on In’ 20th anniversary w/ reissues & new documentary (watch)

UK band South released their debut album, From Here on In, on March 26 2001. Co-produced James Lavelle (UNKLE/Mo Wax), the album mixed atmospheric, innovative electronics with post-Britpop guitar rock and spawned two singles, "Keep Close" and "Paint the Silence," the latter of which also appeared on Music from the OC: Mix 1.

To celebrate From Here On Out's 20th anniversary, South are reissuing From Here On In on vinyl this Friday, along with a new b-sides/outtakes collection, From Here On Out. (You can also order a bundle with both.) They've also made a short documentary about the album that features rare and unseen footage of the band, including their North American tour with Elbow, and working with filmmaker Jonathan Glazer on the Sexy Beast soundtrack. "I was looking at old footage and how focused we all were," says singer Joel Cadbury. "We were having a good time, but we put in a lot of hours. When you watch the rehearsals and gigs, we were really on it. When I look back now it’s heartwarming to see how much love we had for each other, and still do."

The South: From Here On In (Twenty Years Later) documentary premieres in this post and you can watch that below.

South - From Here On Out tracklist:

Save Your Sorrow

Remind Me

Here On Out

Wasted Reminders

Breaking Away

Mad Day

Instrumental A

I Know What You're Like (Demo)

Run On Time (Demo)

Southern Climbs (Chiswick Reach)

Time To Riot (DIV)

Separate Meaning

Breaking Free

I'd Be Lying

Better Things (Demo)

Coming of Age