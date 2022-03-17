South Park hosting 25th anniversary concert at Red Rocks with Primus, Ween, Trey Parker & Matt Stone

South Park premiered on Comedy Central on August 13, 1997, and has been breaking taboos and killing Kenny ever since. To celebrate the show's 25th anniversary, creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone are throwing a party at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 10. Primus, who perform the show's theme song, will perform, as will Ween. Matt and Trey will be on hand, too, performing in some manner -- there have certainly been enough songs over the years to fill a setlist.

To get tickets for South Park at Red Rocks, you'll need to pre register before March 20 at 11:59 PM Mountain Time, and then registrants will be selected at random on March 23. Full details are here.

Watch the trailer for South Park at Red Rocks and check out the show poster below. Don't forget to bring a towel!

South Park recently returned with new episodes after an extended pandemic hiatus.

Primus begin their A Tribute to Kings tour in April; Ween have shows this summer, too.