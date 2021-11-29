Spacemen 3’s “Big City” is having a moment

Spacemen 3 released "Big City" as a single in January of 1991, shortly after the duo broke up (Sonic Boom, who wrote "Big City," would soon form Spectrum, and J. Spaceman would soon form Spiritualized). With its blissed-out vibes, danceable beat and welcoming "Everybody I know can be found here" chorus and "let the good times roll" refrain, it became a hit at rave clubs, remains a classic, and is one of their best-known songs.

"Big City" is also having a bit of moment right now. Last week, LCD Soundsystem worked up a cover of it to open the first show of their 20-night Brooklyn Steel residency and will probably be playing it again at least a few times with their remaining shows. You can watch video of LCD playing "Big City" below.

The song also featured prominently in the most recent episode of Succession. Mild spoiler warnings ahead: "Too Much Birthday" (Season 3, Episode 7) was almost entirely set at Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong)'s 40th birthday extravaganza, which featured his specially curated "All Bangers, All the Time" playlist. "Big City" was used in a long scene involving Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin).

To bring things full circle, Kendall's "All Bangers" playlist also included LCD Soundsystem's "New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down," as well tracks by Chemical Brothers ("Hey Boy Hey Girl"), Meat Beat Manifesto ("Radio Babylon") and more. He was clearly a club kid in the '90s.

Will there be a third "Big City" shoe to drop? Watch the song's video below.

In the classic "The Simpsons Did It First" tradition, the animated series used "Big City" in 2015 episode "Every Man's Dream" to soundtrack a psychedelic drug montage. You can watch that below.

