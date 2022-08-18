Spain rework early recordings on ‘World of Blue’ (listen to the title track)

Slowcore greats Spain, the project helmed by Josh Haden, will release World Of Blue, which will be out September 30 via Shimmy-Disc/Joyful Noise. If the album title recalls Spain's classic 1995 debut, The Blue Moods of Spain, that is intentional, as it features tracks from their 1994 sessions at legendary/infamous L.A. studio Poop Alley -- which would lead to Spain recording their debut -- that have been re-mixed and re-imagined by producer and Shimmy-Disc founder Kramer in 2021 at his Noise Miami Studio.

"Back in those days, my sisters Rachel and Petra Haden were in a band called That Dog," Josh says in liner notes from World of Blue. "They had a strong following in L.A. and were getting ready to sign to a major label. When I first started Spain, they were a big inspiration to me. It was an exciting time for music in L.A. Beck and Weezer were just starting out, and this mad scientist/producer named Tom Grimley was recording all the best bands in his converted auto repair shop studio called Poop Alley Studios."

Josh continues, "I paid for the session with weed I grew in my closet. We set up and it starting raining. Tom put a microphone outside. For lunch, we’d walk through the alley over to India Sweets and Spices, on Fairfax just north of Pico. After tracking was finished, Petra came over and overdubbed violin. There was a cushioned area where I remember sitting during mixdown. There were little stacks of Aphex 16-track tape everywhere."

We've got the premiere of World of Blue's title track which, like the other four tracks, features Josh's sister, Petra Haden, on violin. "'World of Blue' was the end result of much experimentation with slow tempo drones in different keys," says Haden. "There are several previous prototypes for this song under different titles. We stuck with this one because it worked the best and provided the most suitable canvas for Petra’s beautiful violin work. The song’s supposed to convey a sense of a world in sadness, which I was feeling personally at the time and translates well for our current era."

Listen to that and read Josh's notes of World of Blue below.