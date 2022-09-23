Spanish blackened death metallers Noctem prep new LP (watch the “I Am Alpha” video)

Spanish blackened death metallers Noctem are releasing their sixth album, Credo Certe Ne Cras (which translates to "I Believe With Certainty That There is No Tomorrow"), on October 28 via MNRK Heavy (pre-order). We're premiering opening track "I Am Alpha," along with its lyric video, and it offers up six and a half minutes of pure black and death metal fury. It never lets up on the attack once; even the slightly slower, more melodic bridge is ferocious. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1) I AM ALPHA

2) SOVEREIGN PROVIDENCE

3) SANCTUM OF ANGUISH

4) CREDO CERTE NE CRAS

5) HOMILY OF PUNISHMENT

6) THE PALE MOON RITE

7) THE TOLLING OF THE NINE BELLS

8) CHALICE OF TURPITUDE

9) CEREMONIAL MIASMA

10) WE ARE OMEGA