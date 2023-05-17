Spanish Love Songs announce new LP ‘No Joy,’ share “Haunted” (exclusive splatter vinyl)

Spanish Love Songs have announced a new album, No Joy, due August 25 via Pure Noise. It was produced by the band and Collin Pastore (Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, illuminati hotties) and mixed by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, Bad Religion, M83, etc). The first single is "Haunted," which finds the band putting an emo-punk spin on propulsive heartland rock, with a backdrop of jangly acoustic guitars and bubbling synths that wouldn't feel out of place on a War On Drugs record. Check out the song and its Hannah Hall-directed video below.

"'Haunted' is a reintroduction of sorts for us," says vocalist/guitarist Dylan Slocum. "It lays out exactly the band we are at the moment, and after 9 months of writing and recording we knew it had to be the first to come out. We were ecstatic to bring it to life with Hannah."

We've got an exclusive green w/ white & yellow splatter vinyl variant, limited to just 300 copies. It's up for pre-order now, so get yours while they last! Here's a mock-up:

Spanish Love Songs loading...

Tracklist

1. Lifers

2. Pendulum

3. Haunted

4. Clean-up Crew

5. Middle of Nine

6. Marvel

7. I’m Gunna Miss Everything

8. Rapture Chaser

9. Mutable

10. Here You Are

11. Exit Bags

12. Re-Emerging Signs of the Spocalypse

Spanish Love Songs -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 18 – Cleveland, OH – Mahall’s (SOLD OUT)

May 19 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary (SOLD OUT)

May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Kung Fu Necktie (SOLD OUT)

May 27 – Hatfield, UK – Slam Dunk Festival

May 28 – Leeds UK – Slam Dunk Festival

With HOT MULLIGAN

Aug 31 – Kingston, UK – Pryzm

Sept 1 – Leeds, UK – Stylus

Sept 2 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

Sept 3 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

Sept 5 – Nottingham, UK – Rescue Rooms

Sept 6 – Bristol, UK – SWX

Sept 7 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

Sept 8 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 2

Sept 10 – Eindhoven, NL – Effenaar

Sept 11 – Cologne, DE – Club Volta

Sept 12 – Hamburg, DE – Logo

Sept 13 – Berlin, DE – So36

Sept 15 – Münster, DE – Skaters Palace

Sept 16 – Munich, DE – Strom

Sept 17 – Weisbaden, DE – Schlachthof

Sept 18 – Antwerp, BE - Trix