Spanish Love Songs release new song “Phantom Limb” + Death Cab cover

LA emopunks Spanish Love Songs have released their first new song since 2020's very good Brave Faces Everyone, "Phantom Limb." I've previously described this band's impassioned, anthemic, shaky-voiced sound as a cross between The Menzingers, The Wonder Years, and Restorations, and that still applies to "Phantom Limb," but the more this band goes on, the better they get and the more they just sound like themselves. The new song is great stuff and you can hear it below.

"Phantom Limb" is not a cover of the beloved Shins song of the same name, but it does come backed by a cover of Death Cab For Cutie's classic "Blacking Out The Friction." Spanish Love Songs really make the Death Cab cover their own without losing the charm of the original. Hear that one below too.

