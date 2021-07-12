Sparks announce 2022 North American tour

Sparks are having one of their most high-profile years in the band's five-decade career, with Edgar Wright's The Sparks Brothers documentary out now and their other movie, the Leos Carax-directed rock opera Annette, out in August. They'll ride that momentum around the continent in early 2022 on a North American tour.

The tour kicks off March 11 in San Francisco and includes stops in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, St Paul, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville for Big Ears fest, Raleigh, DC, NYC, Boston, Royal Oak, MI and Toronto. Before the tour starts, they'll play two sold-out hometown shows at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 7 & 8. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens March 28 at Town Hall (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Tuesday, July 13 at 10 AM local.

The Annette soundtrack is out this week, and the 42-track The Sparks Brothers soundtrack (which plays like an expanded Best Of comp) is out this fall.

SPARKS - 2022 TOUR

FEBRUARY

7 - 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

MARCH

11 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

18 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

19 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

24 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival*

25 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

28 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre

APRIL

1 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

2 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

* Big Ears Festival tickets on sale at a later date