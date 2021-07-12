Sparks announce 2022 North American tour
Sparks are having one of their most high-profile years in the band's five-decade career, with Edgar Wright's The Sparks Brothers documentary out now and their other movie, the Leos Carax-directed rock opera Annette, out in August. They'll ride that momentum around the continent in early 2022 on a North American tour.
The tour kicks off March 11 in San Francisco and includes stops in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, St Paul, Chicago, Atlanta, Nashville, Knoxville for Big Ears fest, Raleigh, DC, NYC, Boston, Royal Oak, MI and Toronto. Before the tour starts, they'll play two sold-out hometown shows at Los Angeles' Walt Disney Concert Hall on February 7 & 8. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens March 28 at Town Hall (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Tuesday, July 13 at 10 AM local.
The Annette soundtrack is out this week, and the 42-track The Sparks Brothers soundtrack (which plays like an expanded Best Of comp) is out this fall.
SPARKS - 2022 TOUR
FEBRUARY
7 - 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall
MARCH
11 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
18 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre
19 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
24 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival*
25 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
28 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre
APRIL
1 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
2 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
* Big Ears Festival tickets on sale at a later date