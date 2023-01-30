Sparks announce 2023 world tour

Sparks have announced a world tour in support of their upcoming album The Girl is Crying in Her Latte. The North American leg begins in NYC on June 27 at Beacon Theatre, and from there heads to Philadelphia, DC, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Milwaukee, Kansas City, Boulder, Dallas, Austin and Los Angeles.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM local time with a fan club presale starting Tuesday, January 31 at 10 AM local. All tour dates are listed below.

The Girl is Crying in Her Latte is out May 26 and marks the duo's return to Island Records for the first time since the '70s.

SPARKS - 2023 TOUR DATES

TUE 23 MAY - New Theatre Oxford Oxford, UK

WED 24 MAY - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall Liverpool, UK

FRI 26 MAY - SEC Armadillo Glasgow, UK

SAT 27 MAY - The Bridgewater Hall Manchester, UK

MON 29 MAY - Royal Albert Hall London, UK

TUE 30 MAY - Royal Albert Hall London, UK

FRI 2 JUNE - Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Barcelona, Spain

THU 8 JUNE - Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Arganda del Rey, Spain

SAT 10 JUNE - NOS Primavera Sound 2023 Porto, Portugal

TUE 13 JUNE - Le Grand Rex Paris, France

WED 14 JUNE - TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal Utrecht, Netherlands

FRI 16 JUNE - Store Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

SUN 18 JUNE - TEMPODROM Berlin, Germany

TUE 20 JUNE - Cirque Royal Brussels, Belgium

TUE 27 JUNE - Beacon Theatre New York (NYC), NY, US

WED 28 JUNE - Keswick Theatre Glenside, PA, US

FRI 30 JUNE - Lincoln Theatre Washington, DC, US

SAT 1 JULY - The Wilbur Boston, MA, US

MON 3 JULY - The Danforth Music Hall Toronto, ON, Canada

WED 5 JULY - Copernicus Theater Chicago, IL, US

THU 6 JULY - The Pabst Theater Milwaukee, WI, US

SAT 8 JULY - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland Kansas City, MO, US

SUN 9 JULY - Boulder Theater Boulder, CO, US

WED 12 JULY - Texas Theatre Dallas, TX, US

THU 13 JULY - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX, US

SUN 16 JULY - Unknown venueLos Angeles (LA), CA, US

MON 24 JULY - Namba Hatch - なんばHatch Osaka, Japan

TUE 25 JULY - LINE CUBE SHIBUYA Shibuya, Japan