Sparks are back on Island Records, announce new album ‘The Girl is Crying in Her Latte”

Sparks have announced new album The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte which is out May 26 and finds the sibling duo of Ron & Russell Mael back on Island Records, the label that released such classics as Kimono My House and Propaganda.

“Funny how things work!” Russell Mael said in a statement. “One of the most memorable periods for Sparks, the one that forever cemented our relationship with the UK and also exposed Sparks to a bigger audience around the world, was the 70s Island Records era. Chris Blackwell, Muff Winwood, and Co. went all in on our album, Kimono My House, and released a truly non-conventional first single, ‘This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us.’"

Russell continues: “Their belief (and ours) proved right: that there was a place for both bold creativity and commerciality in pop music. And here we find ourselves in 2023, almost 50 years later, re-signing with Island Records, again with an album that we all feel is as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then, or for that matter, anytime throughout our career. We’re happy that after so much time, we’ve reconnected with Island, sharing the same spirit of adventure that we all had way back when, but with our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.”

This is Sparks first album since 2020's A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip and their two 2021 films, Edgar Wright's The Sparks Brothers documentary and musical Annette which they made with direcord Leo Carax. No music from The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte has been released yet but stay tuned.

The album's release coincides with a world tour that includes two big London shows at Royal Albert Hall on May 29 & 30. From there the Maels head to Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Arganda del Rey and Porto, with lots more dates still to be announced. Those dates are listed below.

SPARKS - 2023 TOUR DATES

MON 29 MAY - Royal Albert Hall London, UK

TUE 30 MAY - Royal Albert Hall London, UK

FRI 2 JUNE - Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Barcelona, Spain

THU 8 JUNE - Primavera Sound Festival 2023 Arganda del Rey, Spain

SAT 10 JUNE - NOS Primavera Sound 202 3Porto, Portugal