Sparks detail new album ‘The Girl is Crying in Her Latte,’ share title track

Sparks have detailed their new album, The Girl is Crying in Her Latte, which will be out May 26, and marks their first release on Island Records since the '70s. Ron & Russell Mael say it's "as bold and uncompromising as anything we did back then or, for that matter, anytime throughout our career." Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

The first single from The Girl is Crying in Her Latte is the title track, a pounding electro-rock number in the Sparks signature style. The video, which was directed by the Maels with Richie Starzec, stars Lydia Tár herself, Cate Blanchett. Say Ron & Russel: "We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the César Awards last year, little knowing that a year later, one of the great actors of our time (and a splendid person!) would graciously consent to lending her booty-shaking skills to the first video from our new album, The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte. Dreams really do come true. We will sleep well tonight knowing that forever we can say we co-starred in a film with Cate Blanchett!”

The video with Blanchett is out on Friday but you can listen to "The Girl is Crying in Her Latte" now.

Sparks' 2023 world tour includes a NYC show on June 27 at Beacon Theatre,

sparks the girl is crying her latte loading...

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte

Veronica Lake

Nothing Is As Good As They Say It Is

Escalator

The Mona Lisa's Packing, Leaving Late Tonight

You Were Meant For Me

Not That Well-Defined

We Go Dancing

When You Leave

Take Me For A Ride

It's Sunny Today

A Love Story

It Doesn't Have To Be That Way

Gee, That Was Fun