Sparks expand tour, add second NYC show
Ron and Russell Mael will be taking Sparks on tour in 2022, and dates include an NYC show at Town Hall on March 28. Due to overwhelming demand, they've added a second show at Town Hall on March 29.
Tickets for both Town Hall shows, and the whole tour, go on Maeling List presale today at 10 AM local and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 16 at 10 AM.
Updated tour dates are listed below.
SPARKS - 2022 TOUR DATES
FEBRUARY
7 - 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall
MARCH
11 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
18 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre
19 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
24 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival*
25 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
28 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
29 - New York, NY - The Town Hall
30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre