Sparks expand tour, add second NYC show

Ron and Russell Mael will be taking Sparks on tour in 2022, and dates include an NYC show at Town Hall on March 28. Due to overwhelming demand, they've added a second show at Town Hall on March 29.

Tickets for both Town Hall shows, and the whole tour, go on Maeling List presale today at 10 AM local and go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 16 at 10 AM.

Updated tour dates are listed below.

SPARKS - 2022 TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY

7 - 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall

MARCH

11 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

13 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

14 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

15 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

18 - St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theatre

19 - Chicago, IL - Copernicus Center

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

22 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

24 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Festival*

25 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

26 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

28 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

29 - New York, NY - The Town Hall

30 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Shubert Theatre