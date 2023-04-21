Sparks share “Veronica Lake” from upcoming album
Sparks have shared a second track from their upcoming album The Girl is Crying in Her Latte. "Veronica Lake" is named after the noir era femme fatale icon, and the song is about women who worked in factories during World War II who adopted Lake's look to their peril: "And they all want to be Veronica Lake / But that peek-a-booy hair, it's a big mistake / As the foreman has to yell, 'put on the brake' / Yet another girl caught, Veronica Lake." You can watch the lyric video below.
The Girl is Crying in Her Latte, which finds Sparks back on Island Records for the first time since the '70s, will be out May 26, which is right about when they launch their 2023 tour. North American dates kick off in NYC on June 27 at Beacon Theatre. All dates are listed below.
SPARKS TOUR 2023
MAY
23 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre Oxford
24 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
26 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo
27 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall
29 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
30 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
JUNE
2 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona *
4 – Nimes, France – La Paloma
5 – Marseille, France – Espace Julien
8 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid *
10 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto *
13 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex
14 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal
16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega
18 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
20 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal
22 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls
27 – New York, NY, USA – Beacon Theatre
28 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Keswick Theatre
30 – Washington, DC, USA – Lincoln Theatre
JULY
1 – Boston, MA, USA – The Wilbur
3 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Danforth Music Hall
5 – Chicago, IL, USA – Copernicus Center
6 – Milwaukee, WI, USA – Pabst Theater
8 – Kansas City, MO, USA – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
9 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
12 – Dallas, TX, USA – Texas Theatre
13 – Austin, TX, USA – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
16 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Hollywood Bowl †
22 - Tokyo, Japan - duo Music Exchange
24 – Osaka, Japan – Namba Hatch
25 – Tokyo, Japan – Line Cube Shibuya
* Festival Appearance
† w/ Special Guests They Might Be Giants