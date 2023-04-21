Sparks share “Veronica Lake” from upcoming album

Sparks have shared a second track from their upcoming album The Girl is Crying in Her Latte. "Veronica Lake" is named after the noir era femme fatale icon, and the song is about women who worked in factories during World War II who adopted Lake's look to their peril: "And they all want to be Veronica Lake / But that peek-a-booy hair, it's a big mistake / As the foreman has to yell, 'put on the brake' / Yet another girl caught, Veronica Lake." You can watch the lyric video below.

The Girl is Crying in Her Latte, which finds Sparks back on Island Records for the first time since the '70s, will be out May 26, which is right about when they launch their 2023 tour. North American dates kick off in NYC on June 27 at Beacon Theatre. All dates are listed below.

SPARKS TOUR 2023

MAY

23 – Oxford, UK – New Theatre Oxford

24 – Liverpool, UK – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

26 – Glasgow, UK – SEC Armadillo

27 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

29 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

30 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

JUNE

2 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Barcelona *

4 – Nimes, France – La Paloma

5 – Marseille, France – Espace Julien

8 – Madrid, Spain – Primavera Sound Madrid *

10 – Porto, Portugal – Primavera Sound Porto *

13 – Paris, France – Le Grand Rex

14 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg, Grote Zaal

16 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Store Vega

18 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

20 – Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

22 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Civic at The Halls

27 – New York, NY, USA – Beacon Theatre

28 – Philadelphia, PA, USA – Keswick Theatre

30 – Washington, DC, USA – Lincoln Theatre

JULY

1 – Boston, MA, USA – The Wilbur

3 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Danforth Music Hall

5 – Chicago, IL, USA – Copernicus Center

6 – Milwaukee, WI, USA – Pabst Theater

8 – Kansas City, MO, USA – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

9 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

12 – Dallas, TX, USA – Texas Theatre

13 – Austin, TX, USA – ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

16 – Los Angeles, CA, USA – Hollywood Bowl †

22 - Tokyo, Japan - duo Music Exchange

24 – Osaka, Japan – Namba Hatch

25 – Tokyo, Japan – Line Cube Shibuya

* Festival Appearance

† w/ Special Guests They Might Be Giants