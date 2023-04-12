Sparta add new ‘Wiretap Scars’ 20th anniversary shows with Thursday’s Geoff Rickly & zeta

Post-hardcore vets Sparta have new added dates to their Wiretap Scars 20th anniversary tour. They'll be joined by Thursday's Geoff Rickly (who collaborated on Sparta's self-titled LP from 2022) and zeta for the new dates, which extend beyond the West Coast to NYC, Boston, Baltimore, Nashville, Chicago, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on August 4 at Brooklyn Monarch. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM local.

Revisit our 2022 conversation with Jim Ward about Wiretap Scars.

SPARTA -- 2023 TOUR DATES

May 4: Mesa, AZ at Nine Half House *

May 5: Anaheim, CA at Chain Reaction *

May 6: San Diego, CA at Music Box *

May 7: Los Angeles, CA at Roxy *

May 9: Fresno, CA at Strummers *

May 10: San Francisco, CA at Great American Music Hall *

May 11: Sacramento, CA at Harlow’s *

May 13: Portland, OR at Dante’s *

May 14: Tacoma, WA at Alma *

May 15: Boise, ID at 9th St. Parallel *

May 17: Salt Lake City, UT at Metro Music Hall *

May 18: Denver, CO at Bluebird Theatre *

May 19: Albuquerque, NM at Launchpad *

June 1: Lubbock, TX at Jake’s Sports ^

June 2: Oklahoma, OK at Beer City Music Hall ^

June 3: Kansas City, MO at Recordbard ^

June 4: St. Louis, MO at Red Flag ^

June 6: Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line ^

June 7: Chicago, IL at Bottom Lounge ^

June 9: Pontian, MI at Crofoot ^

June 10: Cleveland, OH at Grog Shop ^

June 11: Columbus, OH at Newport ^

June 12: Nashville, TN at Basement East ^

June 14: Little Rock, AR at The Rev Room ^

June 15: Baton Rouge, LA at Chelsea’s Live ^

June 16: San Antonio, TX at The Rock Box ^

July 26: Austin, TX at The Parish #

July 27: Houston, TX at White Oak Music Room #

July 28: Pensacola, FL at Handlebar #

July 29: Atlanta, GA at Masquerade - Hell #

July 31: Baltimore, MD at Ottobar ^

August 1: Philadelphia, PA at Underground Arts ^

August 3: Boston, MA at Brighton Music Hall ^

August 4: Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Monarch ^

August 5: Rochester, NY at Montage Music Hall ^

August 7: Pittsburgh, PA at Thunderbird Cafe ^

August 8: Covington, KY at Madison Live ^

August 9: Louisville, KY at Headliners Music Hall ^

August 10: Memphis, TN at Growlers ^

August 12: Dallas, TX at Southside Music Hall ^

* w/ ‘68 and Geoffrey Rickly

^ w/ zeta and Geoffrey Rickly

# w/ zeta only