Sparta announce new album ft. Thursday members, Kayleigh Goldsworthy & more (stream 2 tracks)

Sparta, the Jim Ward-fronted band formed after the initial dissolution of Jim's former band At the Drive In, celebrated the 20th anniversary of their debut album Wiretap Scars last week, and in our interview with him about the album, he also broke the news that a new Sparta album is coming this year. That album has now been officially announced; it's self-titled, it was largely self-produced, and it's due October 14 via self-release and Dine Alone (pre-order). Jim says:

This new record is a starting point for the band, with absolute love and respect for the last 20 years- it was time to scrap some things, release some baggage and forge a new path. [Longtime bassist/percussionist Matt [Miller] and I have a clear vision for the future and it starts now. We recorded a Sparta record with an ensemble of friends, new and old alike, and couldn’t be happier- there is so much love on this thing and I can’t wait for people to hear it. [...] It’s been really important for me to grow past the music I was making before and to let go of what I perceived to be the ‘rules.' Recording in a totally different way with artists I admire – some of whom I didn’t even know personally until I texted asking if they wanted to join me on this new record – was so enlivening during a grim time.

Those friends included two Thursday members (frontman Geoff Rickly and drummer Tucker Rule), guitarist Michael James Adams, keyboardist Kenny Hopper, and guest vocalists Kayleigh Goldsworthy and Angelica Garcia. Two songs are out now: "Mind Over Matter" with Kayleigh and "Spiders" with Angelica. The former sounds like a trip back to the '60s West Coast psych scene, with Kayleigh and Jim's harmonies sealing the deal, while the song with Angelica is more of a sweeping, gothy ballad. Both are very different from each other, and very new for this band, and you can check out both below.

Sparta are also gearing up to open The Get Up Kids' Four Minute Mile 25th anniversary tour, including the NYC-area shows on September 25 at Irving Plaza and September 28 at House of Independents. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Kill The Man Eat The Man

2. It Goes

3. Three Rivers

4. Hello Rabbit

5. Slip Away

6. Just Wait

7. Until The Kingdom Comes

8. Mind Over Matter

9. Dark Red Quicksand

10. Carry On

11. Spiders

12. True To Form

The Get Up Kids / Sparta -- 2022 Tour Dates

8/22 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live

8/23 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

8/24 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

8/26 Mesa, AZ @ Nile

8/27 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

8/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

8/29 San Francisco, CA @ UC Theatre

8/31 Portland, OR @ Revolution

9/1 Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/3 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

9/4 Denver, CO @ Gothic

9/20 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot

9/21 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls

9/23 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

9/24 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/25 NYC @ Irving Plaza

9/27 DC @ Soundstage

9/28 Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

9/29 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer