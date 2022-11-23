Special Interest and Soul Glo playing December shows together
New Orleans no wave/dance-punk band Special Interest and Philly genre-defying hardcore band Soul Glo are each responsible for putting out one of 2022's best albums, Endure (Rough Trade) and Diaspora Problems (Epitaph), respectively, so it's exciting to learn that they'll be playing a couple shows together this December. Soul Glo are opening the NYC and Philly stops of Special Interest's imminent North American tour, which go down on December 8 at Bowery Ballroom and December 9 at Foto Club. Tickets for both are still available. All Special Interest dates are listed below.
After those shows, Soul Glo play The Front Bottoms' annual Champagne Jam in Philly alongside Joyce Manor, Kevin Devine, Titus Andronicus, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Riverby, Shannen Moser, and more. They also play Atlantic City's new Memorial Day Weekend festival Adjacent Festival alongside blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, and more; as well as Outbreak Fest, Roskilde Festival, and Download Festival.
Special Interest -- 2022 Tour Dates
Tuesday, November 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Wednesday, November 30 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Friday, December 2 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Saturday, December 3 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
Monday, December 5 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
Tuesday, December 6 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Thursday, December 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Soul Glo
Friday, December 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club w/ Soul Glo
Saturday, December 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
Monday, December 12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room
Tuesday, December 13 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
Wednesday, December 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Friday, December 16 - New Orleans, LA @ The Saturn Bar
Soul Glo -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates
12/8 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY w/ Special Interest
12/9 Foto Club Philadelphia, PA w/ Special Interest
12/17 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA (The Front Bottoms' Champagne Jam)
5/27-28 Adjacent Festival Atlantic City, NJ
6/8-11 Download Festival Leicestershire, UK
6/23-25 Outbreak Fest Manchester, UK
6/24-7/1 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, Denmark