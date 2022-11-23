Special Interest and Soul Glo playing December shows together

New Orleans no wave/dance-punk band Special Interest and Philly genre-defying hardcore band Soul Glo are each responsible for putting out one of 2022's best albums, Endure (Rough Trade) and Diaspora Problems (Epitaph), respectively, so it's exciting to learn that they'll be playing a couple shows together this December. Soul Glo are opening the NYC and Philly stops of Special Interest's imminent North American tour, which go down on December 8 at Bowery Ballroom and December 9 at Foto Club. Tickets for both are still available. All Special Interest dates are listed below.

After those shows, Soul Glo play The Front Bottoms' annual Champagne Jam in Philly alongside Joyce Manor, Kevin Devine, Titus Andronicus, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, Riverby, Shannen Moser, and more. They also play Atlantic City's new Memorial Day Weekend festival Adjacent Festival alongside blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, and more; as well as Outbreak Fest, Roskilde Festival, and Download Festival.

Special Interest -- 2022 Tour Dates

Tuesday, November 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Wednesday, November 30 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Friday, December 2 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Saturday, December 3 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

Monday, December 5 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

Tuesday, December 6 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Thursday, December 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom w/ Soul Glo

Friday, December 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club w/ Soul Glo

Saturday, December 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Monday, December 12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

Tuesday, December 13 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

Wednesday, December 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Friday, December 16 - New Orleans, LA @ The Saturn Bar

Soul Glo -- 2022/2023 Tour Dates

12/8 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY w/ Special Interest

12/9 Foto Club Philadelphia, PA w/ Special Interest

12/17 The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA (The Front Bottoms' Champagne Jam)

5/27-28 Adjacent Festival Atlantic City, NJ

6/8-11 Download Festival Leicestershire, UK

6/23-25 Outbreak Fest Manchester, UK

6/24-7/1 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, Denmark