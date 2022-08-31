Special Interest announce first LP for Rough Trade, touring, share “Midnight Legend” ft Mykki Blanco

New Orleans dance punks Special Interest have announced Endure, their first album for Rough Trade, which will be out November 4. The band describe the process for this album as "inverted," as usually they work out songs though live performances, but the pandemic led to new sonic experimentation.

The album includes "Herman's House," which was released earlier this year, and the new single is "Midnight Legend," one of the band's most immediate, danceable songs to date. It features Mykki Blanco, and singer Alli Logout describes it as “a love song to all the girls leaving the club at 6 AM, a love song to everybody who doesn’t have love around them. The ways we numb ourselves or participate in high-risk behavior because we all feel so isolated and alone is also very much enabled by clubs, institutions, and party 'friends.' This song is about listening to people who never actually get heard.”

Logout also directed the video, which uses the song as diegetic sound, drifting in and out of the narrative at the club. Watch that below.

Special Interest will be touring this fall, including a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on December 8. They'll also play Primavera Sound L.A. and other West Coast dates in September. Check out the full schedule below.

Endure:

01) Cherry Blue Intention

02) (Herman’s) House

03) Foul

04) Midnight Legend

05) Love Scene

06) Kurdish Radio

07) My Displeasure

08) Impulse Control

09) Concerning Peace

10) Interlude

11) LA Blues

Special Interest - 2022 Tour Dates:

Monday, Sept 12 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Tuesday, Sept 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Wednesday, Sept 14 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Saturday, Sept 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

Thursday, November 3 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

Friday, November 4 – London, UK @ Studio 9294

Saturday, November 5 – Manchester, UK @ White Hotel

Sunday, November 6 – Glasgow, UK @ STEREO

Tuesday, November 8 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Wednesday, November 9 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Thursday, November 10 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11

Friday, November 11 – Frankfurt, DE @ Ono2

Saturday, November 12 – Haarlem, NL @ Slachthuis

Sunday, November 13 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

Tuesday, November 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Wednesday, November 30 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

Friday, December 2 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

Saturday, December 3 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

Monday, December 5 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

Tuesday, December 6 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Thursday, December 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Friday, December 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club

Saturday, December 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

Monday, December 12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room

Tuesday, December 13 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

Wednesday, December 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

Friday, December 16 - New Orleans, LA @ The Saturn Bar