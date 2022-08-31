Special Interest announce first LP for Rough Trade, touring, share “Midnight Legend” ft Mykki Blanco
New Orleans dance punks Special Interest have announced Endure, their first album for Rough Trade, which will be out November 4. The band describe the process for this album as "inverted," as usually they work out songs though live performances, but the pandemic led to new sonic experimentation.
The album includes "Herman's House," which was released earlier this year, and the new single is "Midnight Legend," one of the band's most immediate, danceable songs to date. It features Mykki Blanco, and singer Alli Logout describes it as “a love song to all the girls leaving the club at 6 AM, a love song to everybody who doesn’t have love around them. The ways we numb ourselves or participate in high-risk behavior because we all feel so isolated and alone is also very much enabled by clubs, institutions, and party 'friends.' This song is about listening to people who never actually get heard.”
Logout also directed the video, which uses the song as diegetic sound, drifting in and out of the narrative at the club. Watch that below.
Special Interest will be touring this fall, including a NYC show at Bowery Ballroom on December 8. They'll also play Primavera Sound L.A. and other West Coast dates in September. Check out the full schedule below.
Endure:
01) Cherry Blue Intention
02) (Herman’s) House
03) Foul
04) Midnight Legend
05) Love Scene
06) Kurdish Radio
07) My Displeasure
08) Impulse Control
09) Concerning Peace
10) Interlude
11) LA Blues
—
Special Interest - 2022 Tour Dates:
Monday, Sept 12 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
Tuesday, Sept 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Wednesday, Sept 14 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Saturday, Sept 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
Thursday, November 3 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
Friday, November 4 – London, UK @ Studio 9294
Saturday, November 5 – Manchester, UK @ White Hotel
Sunday, November 6 – Glasgow, UK @ STEREO
Tuesday, November 8 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
Wednesday, November 9 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Thursday, November 10 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11
Friday, November 11 – Frankfurt, DE @ Ono2
Saturday, November 12 – Haarlem, NL @ Slachthuis
Sunday, November 13 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City
Tuesday, November 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Wednesday, November 30 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
Friday, December 2 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
Saturday, December 3 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
Monday, December 5 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
Tuesday, December 6 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Thursday, December 8 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Friday, December 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foto Club
Saturday, December 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
Monday, December 12 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle - Back Room
Tuesday, December 13 - Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
Wednesday, December 14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
Friday, December 16 - New Orleans, LA @ The Saturn Bar