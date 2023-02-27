Special Interest, MSPAINT, Snooper & more played Music Frozen Dancing 2023 (pics)
Chicago club the Empty Bottle held their annual free winter block party and festival, Music Frozen Dancing, on Saturday (2/25). A portion of the proceeds from donations benefitted Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, and the killer musical lineup included New Orleans dancepunks Special Interest, Mississippi synthpunk/art punk band MSPAINT (who we included in our list of 15 artists to watch in 2023), Nashville's awesome Snooper, and Chicago's Meat Wave and James Marlon Magas. See pictures from the whole day by James Richards IV below.