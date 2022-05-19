Special Interest share first single for Rough Trade, “(Herman’s) House”

New Orleans no wave/disco group Special Interest signed to Rough Trade last year, and have finally released their first single for the label. "(Herman's) House" is indeed a house jam, very early-'90s style by way of industrial party starters My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult.

The title, however, has another meaning. Rough Trade notes that the song "is centered around the story of Herman Wallace, one of the Angola Three – three Black revolutionaries who were held for decades in solitary confinement while imprisoned at Louisiana State Penitentiary. Two of them, Wallace and Albert Woodfox, were held in solitary confinement for over 40 years. During Wallace’s imprisonment, he became close with an artist, Jackie Sumell, and the two collaborated to create Wallace’s dream house, taking four years and hundreds of letters to design it."

Special Interest vocalist Alli Logout and guitarist Maria Elena say, “Despite the sadistic torture they endured, they continued their fight towards Black liberation behind the prison walls. This song bears witness to our wonder and desire to dismantle the oppressive systems that hinder our possibilities towards true liberation, to annihilate, to destroy and to rebuild with one another. It’s a battle cry for dreamers who persist in spite of and because. This song moves us and it grooves us towards this end, may we go forward but not by ourselves.”

"(Herman's) House" will be out as a 7" single, with a cover of Amanda Lear's "Follow Me" on the flip, on July 15 via Rough Trade. You can watch the video for "(Herman's) House," which was co-directed by Special Interest and Juicebox Burton, below. Read the lyrics below, as well.

Special Interest will be in NYC this weekend, opening for Turnstile at Knockdown Center on Sunday, May 22 with Beach Fossils also on the bill. They've also announced a few UK/EU dates this summer, and have Southern California shows in September surrounding their appearance at Primavera Sound Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.

Special Interest - 2022 Tour Dates:

Sunday, May 22 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center

Friday, May 27 – London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms

Saturday, May 28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake

Monday, May 30 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

Tuesday, May 31 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11

Wednesday, June 1 – Antwerp, BE @ Hetbos

Thursday, June 2 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Kohi

Friday, June 3 – Hannover, DE @ Cafe Glocksee

Saturday, June 4 – Berlin, DE @ SO36

Monday, June 6 – Leipzig, DE @ Institut Fur Zukunft

Tuesday, June 7 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotov

Friday, June 10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Monday, Sept 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

Wednesday, Sept 14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Saturday, Sept 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

(Herman’s) House Lyrics

1, 2, 1 2 3 4

yea lets go

Who’s got time yea it’s all so cliché

I laugh about it just to get through the day

I go through all the motions to suppress my emotions

To get on with the day to day

Then right on time some love found a way

Made me hold on for just another day

No question the solution

Always the same conclusion

Burn it down to build it again

Alright

Ah, build it out

Build it out like Herman’s house

Ah build it out

Like Herman’s house

Sweat Endure Allure Shakur

and sweat endure allure shakur

and sweat endure allure shakur

endure

endure

Then right on time some love came and stayed

May the fires In the street light the way

I dream in wake and I question my own delusion

Scheming past just forward movement

Building beyond this illusion

*Work it out to bleed and scheme

Work it out to be and dream

*On and on-sonder

*I need you much more than i can comprehend

Won’t lose myself in this world that wants my end

*We need you much more than we can comprehend

You need me but i won’t lose myself

won’t lose myself today

*Work it out

Now we gonna do this one more time because it’s the only time i got left in me

and you know what they say we’ll all be Basquiats for 5 minutes or Herman’s for life

So when I say build I mean dream because that's all we got promised so let’s tear it down.