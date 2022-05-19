Special Interest share first single for Rough Trade, “(Herman’s) House”
New Orleans no wave/disco group Special Interest signed to Rough Trade last year, and have finally released their first single for the label. "(Herman's) House" is indeed a house jam, very early-'90s style by way of industrial party starters My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult.
The title, however, has another meaning. Rough Trade notes that the song "is centered around the story of Herman Wallace, one of the Angola Three – three Black revolutionaries who were held for decades in solitary confinement while imprisoned at Louisiana State Penitentiary. Two of them, Wallace and Albert Woodfox, were held in solitary confinement for over 40 years. During Wallace’s imprisonment, he became close with an artist, Jackie Sumell, and the two collaborated to create Wallace’s dream house, taking four years and hundreds of letters to design it."
Special Interest vocalist Alli Logout and guitarist Maria Elena say, “Despite the sadistic torture they endured, they continued their fight towards Black liberation behind the prison walls. This song bears witness to our wonder and desire to dismantle the oppressive systems that hinder our possibilities towards true liberation, to annihilate, to destroy and to rebuild with one another. It’s a battle cry for dreamers who persist in spite of and because. This song moves us and it grooves us towards this end, may we go forward but not by ourselves.”
"(Herman's) House" will be out as a 7" single, with a cover of Amanda Lear's "Follow Me" on the flip, on July 15 via Rough Trade. You can watch the video for "(Herman's) House," which was co-directed by Special Interest and Juicebox Burton, below. Read the lyrics below, as well.
Special Interest will be in NYC this weekend, opening for Turnstile at Knockdown Center on Sunday, May 22 with Beach Fossils also on the bill. They've also announced a few UK/EU dates this summer, and have Southern California shows in September surrounding their appearance at Primavera Sound Los Angeles. All dates are listed below.
Special Interest - 2022 Tour Dates:
Sunday, May 22 – Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center
Friday, May 27 – London, UK @ The Shacklewell Arms
Saturday, May 28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake
Monday, May 30 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
Tuesday, May 31 – Rotterdam, NL @ V11
Wednesday, June 1 – Antwerp, BE @ Hetbos
Thursday, June 2 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Kohi
Friday, June 3 – Hannover, DE @ Cafe Glocksee
Saturday, June 4 – Berlin, DE @ SO36
Monday, June 6 – Leipzig, DE @ Institut Fur Zukunft
Tuesday, June 7 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotov
Friday, June 10 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Monday, Sept 12 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
Wednesday, Sept 14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Saturday, Sept 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
(Herman’s) House Lyrics
1, 2, 1 2 3 4
yea lets go
Who’s got time yea it’s all so cliché
I laugh about it just to get through the day
I go through all the motions to suppress my emotions
To get on with the day to day
Then right on time some love found a way
Made me hold on for just another day
No question the solution
Always the same conclusion
Burn it down to build it again
Alright
Ah, build it out
Build it out like Herman’s house
Ah build it out
Like Herman’s house
Sweat Endure Allure Shakur
and sweat endure allure shakur
and sweat endure allure shakur
endure
endure
Then right on time some love came and stayed
May the fires In the street light the way
I dream in wake and I question my own delusion
Scheming past just forward movement
Building beyond this illusion
*Work it out to bleed and scheme
Work it out to be and dream
*On and on-sonder
*I need you much more than i can comprehend
Won’t lose myself in this world that wants my end
*We need you much more than we can comprehend
You need me but i won’t lose myself
won’t lose myself today
*Work it out
Now we gonna do this one more time because it’s the only time i got left in me
and you know what they say we’ll all be Basquiats for 5 minutes or Herman’s for life
So when I say build I mean dream because that's all we got promised so let’s tear it down.