Speedy Ortiz announce new album & tour, share “You S02″
Speedy Ortiz returned with new song "Scabs" back in April, and now they've announced new album, Rabbit Rabbit, out September 1 via Wax Nine. It's their first since 2018's Twerp Verse (although they shared early releases The Death Of Speedy Ortiz and Cop Kicker as a double LP in 2021). Rabbit Rabbit was co-produced by the band with Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties, who also mixed the album, and mastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Rabbit Rabbit features singles "Scabs" and newly-released "You S02," a mix of psych-rock and energetic indie-punk. “Mostly when I’ve met my musical heroes, they’re kind and principled people. But occasionally someone whose work I love(d) reveals themselves to be anti-union, or anti-’woke,’ or some other gear-grinding ugliness. That’s who I wrote ‘You S02’ about, the song’s frenzied guitar and synth solos mirroring the crazymaking intensity wafting off people who act like that,” frontwoman Sadie Dupuis explains. “In the TV show You’s second season, the main character moves from New York to LA in hopes of a fresh start, but (spoiler) remains a murdering psychopath. Changing cities won’t make you a hero if you still treat others badly.” Check out to "You S02" below.
Speedy Ortiz have also announced tour dates throughout the fall.The trip includes an NYC show on December 16 at Bowery Ballroom. All dates below.
Rabbit Rabbit Tracklist
Kim Cattrall
You S02
Scabs
Plus One
Cry Cry Cry
Ballad of Y&S
Kitty
Who’s Afraid of the Bath
Ranch vs. Ranch
Emergency & Me
The Sunday
Brace Thee
Ghostwriter
Speedy Ortiz -- 2023 Tour Dates
July 28 - Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest
July 29 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (w/ The Good Life)
Sep 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
Sep 6 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's
Sep 7 - Hamden, CT @ The Space
Sep 8 - Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory
Oct 18 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Nov 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
Nov 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
Nov 8 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
Nov 16 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Nov 17 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
Nov 18 - Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
Dec 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom