Speedy Ortiz collect early works on new comp; Sad13 covered a song from ‘Catdog’

Speedy Ortiz celebrate their 10th anniversary this year and to celebrate, Sadie Dupuis is collecting the project's earliest works, which were originally released via Bandcamp, on The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever. That will be out digitally on November 12 and as a double LP on January 28th via Carpark Records.

The set includes the entirety of the Cop Kicker EP and The Death of Speedy Ortiz LP, which have been remixed and remastered and are appearing on vinyl for the first time. The set also includes eight bonus tracks, new liner notes by Sadie, rare photos and journal scans from that era. You can listen to "Cutco," and check out the cover art and tracklist, below.

In other news, Sadie's solo project Sad13 has contributed a song to new Halloween-themed compilation, Creepy Covers. As the title suggests, it features artists doing versions of spooky songs, with proceeds going to Trans Defense Fund LA. Sad13 have covered "Trick or Treat" from Nickelodeon animated series Catdog. You can listen to that below and Creepy Covers is out Friday (10/15).

Tracklist:

1. Hexxy Sadie

2. Cutco

3. Phish Phood

4. Kinda Blew

5. Ken Ohki

6. Speedy Ortiz

7. Hurricane Speedy

8. Thank You

9. Frankenweenie

10. Blondie

11. Ka-Prow!

12. Necronomicon

13. Teething

14. Doomsday

15. All Red

16. Let's Get Evicted

17. Open Sesame

18. Bill Sauce

19. Summon It

20. Deady

21. Meat of Contract

22. Son Of