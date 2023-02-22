Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey forms new group Miss Tiny, shares debut single

Dan Carey, Speedy Wunderground label founder and in-demand producer whose credits include Wet Leg, Squid, black midi, Kae Tempest and more, has formed a new duo, Miss Tiny, with vocalist/drummer Benjamin Romans-Hopcraft (Childhood, Warmduscher). Dan and Ben have actually played together for the better part of a decade, though mostly just in the studio. “We called it anti-recording," says Carey. "Only doing it for the pleasure of doing it." Originally they called themselves What It’s Like To Be A Bat, but then changed their name to Miss Tiny, a term of endearment for Ben's late grandmother.

Miss Tiny have just released their debut single, "The Sound," a nagging, chugging, churning song that worms its way into your psyche. “The song is based around feelings of inner-city claustrophobia," says Ben. "Whether that’s at home, on your way to work, constantly socialising. There’s a certain tone to it all that feels like noise, which I feel like you can either hate or decide to enjoy as means of running away from your own thoughts."

Inner-city claustrophobia is also the theme of the video for "The Sound," which was directed by Alex Evans. Watch that below.

The duo will celebrate their debut single with a show at Third Man London on February 28. Check out the flyer for that below.

