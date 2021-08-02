Spellling announces 2021 shows (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC)

Chrystia Cabral released her third album as Spellling, the orchestrated, theatrical The Turning Wheel, in June via Sacred Bones, and now she's announced her first live shows supporting it. She'll hit the US coasts for shows in San Francisco, NYC, and Los Angeles in August, October and November, respectively, before playing a set at Desert Daze festival. See all dates below.

The NYC show happens at Le Poisson Rouge on October 23, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Tuesday, 8/3 at 10 AM. Our presale runs until Wednesday, 8/4 at 10 AM, and if you miss out, tickets go on general sale Wednesday, 8/4 at noon. UPDATE: The password is SPELLLBV.

Stream The Turning Wheel below.

SPELLLING: 2021 TOUR

Aug 21, 2021: San Francisco, CA The Lab

Oct 23, 2021: New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge

Nov 13, 2021: Los Angeles, CA Pico Union Project

Nov 12-14, 2021: Lake Perris, CA Desert Daze 2021