SPELLLING announces new LP & fall shows (hear “Cherry” & “Under The Sun”)

SPELLLING is back with a new album, SPELLLING & The Mystery School, due out on on August 25 via Sacred Bones (pre-order). It's her fourth LP, following 2021's fantastic The Turning Wheel. "With this album, I wanted to capture the ways that these songs have morphed," Chrystia Cabral says. "They’re like my children all grown up in a different stage of their lives, and I want to celebrate that. I’m proud to say it’s my favorite thing I have created so far, and working on it has really opened up new exciting visions for the future of the SPELLLING sound." The album features contributions from Del Sol Quartet, Divya Farias, Jaren Feeley, Patrick Shelley, and more, and you can see the cover art and tracklist below.

The first taste of SPELLLING & The Mystery School is double single "Cherry" b/w "Under The Sun," both of which are mystical and slightly haunting, using a chromatic array of instrumentation to great effect. "Cherry" is slower and quieter, while "Under The Sun" pairs delicate piano and strings with funky guitar and propulsive drums. Listen to both songs below.

Following the album release, SPELLLING plays a few shows, including the Atlas Obscura and Sacred Bones-presented Through The Looking Glass Festival in Oakland, CA, and an NYC date on October 17 at Elsewhere. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at noon local, and you can see all dates below.

SPELLLING & the Mystery School Tracklist

1. Walk Up To Your House

2. Under the Sun

3. They start the Dance

4. Cherry

5. Haunted Water

6. Hard to Please (Reprise)

7. Phantom Farewell

8. Boys at School

9. Always

10. Revolution

11. Sweet Talk

SPELLLING -- 2023 LIVE DATES

Sat. Sep. 16 - Oakland, CA @ Children’s Fairyland (Through The Looking Glass Festival)

Sun. Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Tues. Oct 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Hall

Wed. Oct 18 - Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar