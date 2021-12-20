SPELLLING tells us about her favorite songs of 2021

Chrystia Cabral released The Turning Wheel, her orchestral, theatrical third album as SPELLLING, earlier this year via Sacred Bones, and the album has made it onto a few Best of 2022 lists, including ones from NPR and Kero Kero Bonito. If you haven't given it a spin yet, you can do so below.

We asked Tia to tell us about her favorite music of the year and she gave us her list of Top 10 songs, complete with commentary. You can read that, and listen to a playlist of her Top 10, below.

SPELLLING has a few dates lined up for 2022, including shows with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Primavera Sound and L.A. fest This Ain't No Picnic.

SPELLLING’s Favorite Songs of 2021

1. L’Rain - "Two Face"

I was completely blown away the first time I heard this song. It was like being swept into a current with no vision of what turn or direction is next, just the sensation of my body being carried. The bass plays this really soothing and grounding role, keeping a sense of calm throughout the whirls and cascades of melodies. What an astounding piece of art!

2. Boy Harsher - "Tower"

Between the synth that kicks in at 1:07 and the howls and screeches that envelop everything at the end, this song is such a beast. It makes me feel like a werewolf, it's dazzling and terrifying and consumes you if you let it.

3. Yves Tumor - "Jackie"

What a sexy jam with stellar, sparkling production. The booming drums hit just right in this '90s hip hop kind of style, paired with the glowing guitar and the vocal distortion...it's just so sickening.

4. SZA - "Good Days"

Okay so I’m sneaking this one in here because it came out at the end of 2020 but I haven’t had the opportunity to really gush about how brilliant this song is.This vocal performance still gives me chills when I listen to it, even though I've played it a zillion times. It cuts straight to this vulnerable and tender place inside of longing and needing. The honesty SZA is delivering here is remarkable. The production is breathtaking, I am in love with the shimmering strings weaving with samples of chattering of birds and other earth sounds.

5. King Woman - "Boghz"

This song just has so much swag to it, it's a slow burn. The oscillation between the deep big space and the angelic distorted noise is delicious and so so satisfying. I’m crazy about Kristina's vocals on this track, how they mow over the noise and take full command. It's powerful, elegant and beautifully freaky.

6. Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"

I loved getting this reminder from Kendrick Lamar that he is still very much in the game. The tag-teaming between him and Baby Keem is the sickest and the stream of consciousness realm Kendrick is pushing at the end of the track is the best. He’s not afraid to get really weird and let us know that it's freeing to break conventions.

7. Mitski - "Working for the Knife"

My favorite thing about Mitski is that her music always keeps me surprised. It's hard to predict where it's going next. The tinkering metal sounds throughout work so well and so do the distorted horns towards the end.

8. serpentwithfeet - "Same Size Shoe"

This song is so precious and pure and speaks to love and intimacy from such a refreshing vantage point. Serpent with Feet really makes small things feel vast and grand with such ease and purpose.

9. Show me the Body - "Survive"

This track gets me activated, it gives me a deep sense of urgency and motivation and kicks me back into reality when I’m feeling detached.

10. St. Vincent - "The Melting of the Sun"

The song has the cleanest production, and the details are simply gorgeous in headphones, I can make out sitar and glitters of guitar swirling in and out. I love the playful and confident approach with the vocals and background vocals. St. Vincent is fearless and in command with her style; it's so seductive.

SPELLLING - 2022 Tour Dates

SAT 29 JANUARY - HOME SICK 2022- Berkeley, CA, US

SUN 17 APRIL - Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV, US

SUN 24 APRIL - Madonna Inn - San Luis Obispo, CA, US *

TUE 26 APRIL - Gundlach Bundschu Winery - Sonoma, CA, US *

WED 27 APRIL - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA, US *

THU 2 JUNE – SAT 4 JUNE - Heartland Festival 2022 - Kværndrup, Denmark

MON 6 JUNE - Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 1 2022 - Barcelona, Spain

FRI 10 JUNE – SUN 12 JUNE - Best Kept Secret Festival 2022 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands

SAT 11 JUNE - Maifeld Derby 2022 - Mannheim, Germany

SAT 27 AUGUST – SUN 28 AUGUST - This Ain't No Picnic 2022 - Pasadena, CA, US

* with King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard