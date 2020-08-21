Spencer Tweedy releasing new book ft. Carrie Brownstein, Bradford Cox, Sharon Van Etten, more

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy recently announced a new book, and now his son, drummer Spencer Tweedy, is following in his footsteps. Spencer's book, Mirror Sound: A Look Into the People and Processes Behind Self-Recorded Music, is due out on October 20th via Prestel.

Created in collaboration with graphic designer Lawrence Azerrad and portrait and music photographer Daniel Topete, Mirror Sound will offer a peek into the at-home recording methods of artists including Sharon Van Etten, Vagabon, Deerhunter's Bradford Cox, Suzanne Ciani, Tune-Yards, Mac DeMarco, the late Emitt Rhodes, and more. It will also feature a foreword from Sleater-Kinney's Carrie Brownstein (who Wilco is set to tour with next year) and over 150 photos from home studio visits of the artists.

Spencer says about the book:

"I had been thinking about musicians who self-record, and how their music often has this special sound that seems like it can only come from an artist working in their own space. I’d been self-recording since high school and I love the process so much, but I hadn’t seen many stories about it (even while ‘making-of’ things become more commonplace). So we started running around the country, interviewing and photographing artists who make records at home, on the road, in their bedrooms, in barns.

Meanwhile, Jeff's new book, How To Write One Song: Loving the Things We Create and How They Love Us Back, comes out on October 13th, one week before Spencer's hits stands.

In other news, the Tweedy family (brothers Spencer and Sammy, and father Jeff) collaborated to craft the soundtrack for an HBO documentary, Showbiz Kids. You can also watch performances they've done together on their livestream series, including covers of Neil Young, My Bloody Valentine, Arthur Russell, Pavement, and Mazzy Star.