SPI Fest 2023: The Toasters, Tsunami Bomb, Flying Raccoon Suit, Joystick, Hans Gruber & more
The Ska Punk International record label, podcast, and all-around amazing source for current ska-punk from all around the world, is throwing SPI Fest on March 10 & 11 at Flamingo Cantina in Austin, Texas, which is right before SXSW. The lineup includes The Toasters, Tsunami Bomb, The Littlest Man Band, Wicked Bears, Lo(u)ser, Flying Raccoon Suit, Joystick, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Young Costello, Los Kurados, and more. Tickets are on sale now.
SPI Fest 2023 Lineup
