SPI Fest 2023: The Toasters, Tsunami Bomb, Flying Raccoon Suit, Joystick, Hans Gruber & more

The Ska Punk International record label, podcast, and all-around amazing source for current ska-punk from all around the world, is throwing SPI Fest on March 10 & 11 at Flamingo Cantina in Austin, Texas, which is right before SXSW. The lineup includes The Toasters, Tsunami Bomb, The Littlest Man Band, Wicked Bears, Lo(u)ser, Flying Raccoon Suit, Joystick, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Young Costello, Los Kurados, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

SPI Fest 2023 Lineup

The Toasters

Tsunami Bomb

Littlest Man Band

Wicked Bears

Louser

Flying Raccoon Suit

Joystick

Hans Gruber and the Die Hards

Young Costello

Los Kurados

Simple Minded Symphony

Sad Snack

Plastic Presidents

Checkered Past The Ska’d Cast (live episode)

Take Today

Megawave Infinity

Joker’s Republic

Los Ocupados

Holy Schnikes

Flip and the Combined Effort

Madaline

The Skajects