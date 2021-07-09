Spice Girls share previously unreleased track, “Feed Your Love”

Spice Girls are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their iconic hit single "Wannabe" with a new EP featuring three versions of the song, the original, a demo, and a remix from DJ Junior Vasquez. Also included on the EP is a previously unheard track, "Feed Your Love," in its original demo form; stream it, and the whole EP, below.

The song, a sultry slow jam from "Wannabe" co-writers Richard 'Biff' Stannard and Matt Rowe, was shelved because it was considered too "racy" for Spice Girls' teenage fans, according to Nylon. Parts of it later leaked online in 2016.

Meanwhile, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, and Victoria Beckham all posted pictures and videos to Instagram to commemorate the anniversary; see those below.