Spike from Me First & the Gimme Gimmes names his favorite releases of 2020

Punk covers supergroup Me First and the Gimme Gimmes are currently gearing up for their holiday variety show livestream with Shannon Shaw (Shannon and the Clams) and Karina Denike (Dance Hall Crashers, NOFX) called "Gimme Gimme TV! Holiday Spectacular" this Saturday (12/12) at 9 PM ET, and after that, singer Spike Slawson will appear on The Fest's Christmas Eve livestream, Festmas.

Ahead of that, Spike took time to reflect on his ten favorite releases of 2020. He writes, "Like many of us, I've had no choice but to spend the better part of 2020 extricating myself from up my own ass, and expanding my aesthetic parameters. I urge you to do the same. Happy 2021." His list includes rap, death metal, garage punk, and more, and you can check out the full thing right here:

Spike Slawson's 2020 Top Ten List

1. Cardi B - "WAP"

2. Naked Roommate - Do the Duvet

3. King Krule - Man Alive

4. Osees - Protean Threat

5. Run The Jewels - RTJ4

6. Sylvie Simmons - Blue On Blue

7. Necrot - Mortal

8. Princess Nokia - Everything Sucks

9. R.I.P. - Dead End

10. MOLTEN - Holy Macabre

--

--