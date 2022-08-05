Spike Lee’s having a stoop sale this weekend

Spike Lee pretty regularly throws block parties on the block his 40 Acres and A Mule Filmworks HQ is located on in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, and this Saturday (8/6) he's having a stoop sale. Will he be selling that electric mixer he hasn't used in 20 years, and copies of the Girl 6 soundtrack CD? Maybe the latter. Here's what he has to say:

What’s A Summer Without The Spikes Joint Experience? Pull Up To Fort Greene In Da People’s Republic Of Brooklyn For The Spike’s Joint Pop Up Stoop Sale Featuring Specially Priced Items And Limited Edition Product. This Joint Is Gonna Be Crazy!

The Spike's Joint Pop-Up Stoop Sale is Saturday, August 6 from noon - 6 PM at 75 S. Elliott Place (between DeKalb and Lafayette Avenues). See Spike's Instagram below for more.