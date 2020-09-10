Spillage Village releasing new album ‘Spilligion’ this month, release new song/video

Atlanta hip hop supergroup Spillage Village's "End of Daze" is one of the year's best songs (and videos) so far, so it's very exciting news that they've now finally announced a new album, Spilligion, due in just two weeks (September 25 via Dreamville/Interscope). It includes "End of Daze," as well as the just-released "Baptize," another great, powerful song with an equally great video. The group features J.I.D, EarthGang, 6lack, Mereba, Jurdan Bryant, Hollywood JB and Benji, though this song was just by J.I.D. and EarthGang. Check it out:

