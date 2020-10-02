Spinal Tap are reuniting for virtual Democratic fundraiser

Spinal Tap are reuniting virtually to raise money for the The Pennsylvania Democratic Party on October 14 at 9 PM Eastern. The group's many deceased drummers aside, the whole band will be there -- guitarist Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest), bassist Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) and singer/guitarist David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) -- as will This is Spinal Tap director Marty DiBergi (Rob Reiner). Patton Oswalt will moderate the discussion.

To watch, you'll need to donate and organizers note that "most people are chipping in $20.20." Head here to donate and learn more.