Kansas City hardcore/powerviolence band Spine have announced their third album Ra​í​ces, which follows 2018's Faith. It comes out June 30 via Convulse Records (pre-order), and it was recorded and mixed by Alex Tunks. According to the album bio, the album "grapples with the interplay of heritage and identify, family, and world outlook in the face of oppressive governments," and the first taste is "P.O.C.," a 42-second rager that addresses those themes with high speed and pissed-off slogans. It comes with a black-and-white video filmed, directed, and edited by Taylor Stribrny (with additional footage by Abigail Maley) that splices together shots of the band's live show with vintage-looking clips that play off of the album's subject matter. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. Odio

2. Vacio

3. Winter

4. Exterminate

5. Sige La Lucha

6. Traitor

7. Raíces

8. P.O.C.

9. Peligro

10. HTTH

11. Pure

12. Madre Mia