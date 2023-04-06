Spinebreaker (pre-Gulch/Sunami) return with new EP ‘Cavern Of Inoculated Cognition’ (stream a track)

Before the great-yet-short-lived hardcore band Gulch exploded and then broke up, and before related band Sunami started taking off too, members of both bands were playing in the San Jose hardcore-infused death metal band Spinebreaker. The last time Spinebreaker released music was a 2019 promo with one new song and an Agnostic Front cover, and now the band is back with a new EP titled Cavern Of Inoculated Cognition due May 5 via Creator-Destructor Records (pre-order).

The band--whose current three-guitarist lineup includes Gulch vocalist Elliot Morrow, Gulch guitarist Cole Kakimoto, and Justin Ton of Dead Heat on guitars, plus Sunami vocalist Josef Alfonso on bass, Brian Do (also of Ripped To Shreds) on drums, and vocalist Alex Herrera--made the new EP with Greg Wilkinson recording, mixing, and mastering, and the first single is the punishing "Spectral Forge."

"‘Spectral Forge’ is about afflictions in all forms following and latching itself to you like a ghost or demonic entity," Mike says. "No matter what you do it tries to suck the life out of you and it feels like an inescapable part of you. I am basically at war with myself in my head at all times in one way or another and that is the theme of this record lyrically. Depression, anxiety, anger, and tendency toward violence. This is what the Cavern Of Inoculated Cognition represents musically, and it was perfectly captured in the cover art painted by the great Brad Moore." Listen to the new song below.

Spinebreaker have played some select shows over the past few years, and they've currently got one scheduled: April 15 at LVL Uproar in San Jose, CA with Deathgrave, Los Huaycos, and Mokosos.

Tracklist

1. Beneath Our Blood Stained Sun

2. Infinite Crest

3. Bone Riddling Necrosis

4. Spectral Forge

5. Inoculated

6. Crimson Mask