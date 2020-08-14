Spirit Adrift announce new album ‘Enlightened in Eternity,’ share “Harmony of the Spheres”

Since announcing his amicable split from Gatecreeper (which is continuing on with Eric Wagner and Chase Mason), Nate Garrett has officially announced the new Spirit Adrift album, Enlightened in Eternity, due October 16 via 20 Buck Spin in the US (and Century Media everywhere else). Along with the announcement comes lead single "Harmony of The Spheres," which kicks off this new era of the band with a sense of immediacy, both emotionally and sonically, like a perfectly timed kick to the gut.

Nate says:

I wrote the songs on Enlightened In Eternity before my life fell apart, and from the beginning, I set out to make this our most uplifting and empowering album. I’m glad I did that because, ironically enough, these songs helped me keep going when things got bad. I’m proud of the work Marcus put in, I’m proud of these songs, and I’m proud of how we navigated the entire experience. This is the most challenging record I’ve ever made, and it’s my favorite record I’ve ever made. I hope it helps others the way it helped me. Making a Spirit Adrift album is always intense, but Chained to Oblivion and Curse of Conception dealt with issues from my past, and Divided by Darkness dealt with external issues from more of a philosophical perspective, so there was a bit of a protective layer of detachment between the material and myself. On the other hand, when Marcus and I recorded Enlightened In Eternity, we were in the middle of a lot of intense emotional upheaval — hour to hour, minute to minute. Some days it took everything I had to keep working, particularly when it was time to record vocals. From a technical standpoint, things couldn’t have gone smoother. But from an emotional standpoint, it was brutal. The silver lining is that our hearts and souls are embedded into this record with a raw immediacy and urgency that’s unmatched by our previous material.

The album was engineered and mixed by Ryan Bram, who co-produced it with Nate and drummer Marcus Bryant. Listen to the new song and check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Enlightened In Eternity Track Listing

1. Ride into the Light

2. Astral Levitation

3. Cosmic Conquest

4. Screaming from Beyond

5. Harmony of the Spheres

6. Battle High

7. Stronger Than Your Pain

8. Reunited in the Void

--