Spirit Adrift announce new EP ‘Forge Your Future’ (preorder on exclusive fuego vinyl, limited to 300)

Phoenix doomers Spirit Adrift have announced a new EP, Forge Your Future, due out on February 25 via Century Media. We've teamed up with them for an exclusive "fuego" vinyl pressing with an etching on side B, limited to 300 pieces, and available for pre-order in our store.

Forge Your Future follows the band's acclaimed 2020 album Enlightened in Eternity, and it's made up of three songs, including "Wake Up," which they describe as an "overwhelming Heavy Metal Hymn." Vocalist and guitarist Nate Garrett says, "On March 1, 2020, I relocated to the woods outside of Austin, Texas. Two weeks later, everything was locked down. I turned to the thing that has helped me navigate difficult situations for most of my life: writing music. I wrote and demoed a ton of songs over the course of the pandemic. The songs on this E.P. are the best of the bunch. Marcus, Preston, and I recorded these in March of 2021 at Homewrecker Recording Studio with Ryan Bram at the helm. Zeuss handled mixing and mastering, after lengthy discussions about Martin Birch, Tom Allom, Crowbar, and how important it is to carry forth the essence and spirit of heavy metal. Special thanks to our friend Cody Davis for the brilliant title."

"These songs, and this band, represent persevering through difficult times, staying true to your innermost self, and celebrating the life-affirming power of metal," he continues. "We can’t wait to see you all live and in the flesh, in the meantime we hope you enjoy the tunes."

They've shared the title track, which you can stream below.

