Spirit Adrift announce new LP ‘Ghost At The Gallows,’ share “Death Won’t Stop Me”

Spirit Adrift have announced a new album, Ghost At The Gallows, due August 18 via Century Media. The album was engineered and co-produced by Sanford Parker and Jeff Henson, alongside bandleader Nate Garrett, and it was mixed and mastered by Zeuss. Nate says, "Subconsciously, each album I do tends to have a theme or make a point. I didn’t realize it when I was writing, but the new album seems to encapsulate the grieving process. I realized when I was done with it that lyrically all the stages of grief are present. It’s a way to mourn, it’s a way to grieve, to take painful things that happen in our lives and make something powerful and positive out of it. That’s been the goal with this band from day one."

You can definitely hear those themes coming through in the lyrics of lead single "Death Won't Stop Me," a wailing, melodic, retro heavy metal song. Check out the track and its lyric video below.

Tracklist

Give Her To The River

Barn Burner

Hanged Man's Revenge

These Two Hands

Death Won't Stop Me

I Shall Return

Siren Of The South

Ghost At The Gallows