Spirit Adrift, Blood Incantation, Enslaved, Crowbar & more upcoming & archived metal livestreams

It's always a good time for metal, but when the weather gets colder, the leaves change color, and Halloween nears, it becomes an even better time for metal, so fortunately there are a lot of cool livestreamed metal concerts on deck for this fall. There are also some recent ones that happened already but were archived for your re-watching pleasure, and we've rounded up those too...

Blood Incantation (out now)

Denver psychedelic death metallers Blood Incantation released the most widely-acclaimed death metal album in recent memory with 2019's Hidden History of the Human Race, and they celebrated it with a mind expanding live session from their rehearsal space a few days ago. Clouded in hazy light/fog and shot in a grainy VHS style, the video recalls the early days of death metal as much as Blood Incantation's music does. Highly recommended.

BONUS: Here is one of BI's sets from Saint Vitus in February:

Slay At Home (out now)

Metal Injection's virtual metal festival Slay At Home is now a monthly thing, and the September edition just recently happened with The Ocean & Jonas Renkse of Katatonia, Green Carnation, Bear, Psychonaut, Saver, and Arabrot, as well as cover collaborations featuring members of Mastodon, Revocation, Aborted, Dethklok, Gargoyl, Warbringer, Atheist, Carnation, Enterprise Earth, and Traitors. If you missed it or want to re-watch, you're in luck and you can stream it below. September's edition benefits the National Alliance On Mental Illness for Suicide Prevention Month, and Metal Injection is encouraging donations. Stay tuned for October.

Weedeater / ASG / Toke (out now)

Stoner metal bands Weedeater, ASG, and Toke did a virtual 360° performance earlier this month to benefit Wilmington, NC's Reggie's 42nd Street Tavern, and you can watch anytime on-demand by purchasing $15 tickets. You can also donate via Venmo (Venmo@Reggies-Merch). 360° trailer below.

Enslaved (10/1)

Long-running Norwegian metal greats Enslaved's anticipated fifteenth album Utgard drops this Friday (10/2) via Nuclear Blast, and they'll celebrate with a virtual release event, where they'll perform several songs from the album, followed by a Q&A with Prog and Metal Hammer. It goes down Thursday (10/1) at 2 PM ET on Enslaved's YouTube. More info (and a link to give donations and/or purchase merch to help out with the production costs) at Facebook.

Corey Taylor (10/2)

Slipknot's Corey Taylor releases his debut solo album CMFT this Friday (10/2) via Roadrunner, and he'll celebrate with the Forum Or Against ‘Em livestream, a "full arena production complete with a visual feast of pyrotechnics, a stacked set list featuring all tracks from CMFT, select fan-favorite cuts from Taylor’s Slipknot and Stone Sour catalogues, a handful of covers and an incendiary guest performance from rock n’ roll girl-gang dance squad, The Cherry Bombs" filmed at The Forum in LA. "I’ve been saying since the beginning I’d find a way to bring this music and this band to the people," Corey said. "And I’m honored that The Forum let us do just that. It’s CMFT in its entirety. It’s songs I’ve shared over the years. It’s a celebration, and I’m so stoked to party with all of you." Tickets are on sale.

Crowbar / The Obsessed / I AM (10/3)

Sludge metal greats Crowbar are doing a livestream on October 3 at 4 PM ET with support from doom legends The Obsessed and Dallas hardcore-infused death metallers I AM. In the announcement video, Crowbar frontman Kirk Windstein says, "We're gonna have 7, 8, maybe even 9 songs we haven't played in ten, fifteen, twenty, twenty-five years." Tickets are on sale.

Spirit Adrift (10/17)

Spirit Adrift's anticipated new album Enlightened in Eternity on 10/16 via 20 Buck Spin, and the next day they'll do an album release show livestream at 4 PM ET. They say more info is coming, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, here's the flyer:

Obituary (10/17, 10/24 & 11/7)

Florida death metal legends Obituary are expecting to release an anticipated new album in 2021, but first they'll revisit some classic material across three livestreams. They'll perform their classic 1989 debut Slowly We Rot in full on October 17 from the ESI Streaming Studio in Tampa, their equally classic 1990 sophomore album Cause of Death on October 24 from the same studio, and a night of "rare classics and special tracks" on November 7 from the band's own recording studio in Gibsonton, Florida. Each stream starts at 5 PM ET. Tickets are on sale.

Devin Townsend (10/31)

Global Grindcore Alliance Fest (12/18-19)

20 grindcore bands from five different continents will come together (virtually) for this two-day livestreamed festival, which starts at 5 PM ET each day and raises money for all the bands involved. The lineup includes Antigama, Blight Worms, Bandit, Cognizant, Convulsions, Christwrks, Chepang, Chadhel, Discord, Entrails Massacre, Gendo Ikari, Little Puppy Princess, Meth Leppard, Nude Terror, Rot, Thin, Test, Teething, Takafumi Matsubara, and Whoresnation. There will also be an option to buy a DVD and CD of the performances with extra bonus footage, and an accompanying shirt. More info at the Facebook event. The stream goes down on Gurkha Commando Blast Team Records' YouTube.

Also check out more metal concert videos that we recommend, catch up on metal news, and stay up to date on many other upcoming livestreams within all genres of music.

