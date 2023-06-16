Spirit Adrift share “Barn Burner” (pre-order new LP on exclusive ruby vinyl)

Phoenix doomers Spirit Adrift announced their new LP Ghost At The Gallows in March, and now along with a new single, the vinyl is here. We've got an exclusive variant on ruby red vinyl and limited to 300 copies; that's a mock-up above, and you can pre-order yours HERE while they last.

Ghost At The Gallows is the band's fifth studio album, and according to frontman Nate Garrett, it "seems to encapsulate the grieving process. I realized when I was done with it that lyrically all the stages of grief are present. It’s a way to mourn, it’s a way to grieve, to take painful things that happen in our lives and make something powerful and positive out of it. That’s been the goal with this band from day one."

"Barn Burner," the third single off the album, is driven by shredding guitars and cutting lyrics from Nate--who calls the song “a plea for unity, empathy, and love.” Listen to "Barn Burner" below, and pre-order Ghost At The Gallows on vinyl in the BV shop.

Spirit Adrift have a couple more UK/EU tour dates this week, and they'll appear at Metal Injection Festival in the fall. All dates below.

Spirit Adrift -- 2023 Tour Dates

15 June Newcastle, UK @ Zerox

17 June Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

17 September Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues - Metal Injection Festival