Spirit of the Beehive announce 2022 tour

Philly's Spirit of the Beehive have announced a 2022 tour in support of their Saddle Creek debut Entertainment, Death, with the first portion of the tour being opened by Body Meat and the second half by Deeper.

The run with Deeper starts on the West Coast (including a show at LA's Echoplex on 3/18) and it wraps up in Brooklyn on April 10 at Elsewhere (tickets). The whole tour goes on sale Friday (10/29) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Animal Collective's Avey Tare recently remixed Spirit of the Beehive's "It Might Take Some Time." Stream that, along with the full album, below.

Spirit of the Beehive -- 2022 Tour Dates

03/01/22 - Baltimore, MD. Ottobar #

03/02/22 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall #

03/03/22 - Durham, NC - Motorco #

03/04/22 - Nashville - Exit / In #

03/05/22 - Atlanta, GA - Aisle 5 #

03/06/22 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub #

03/07/22 - Miami, FL - Gramps #

03/08/22 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar #

03/10/22 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa #

03/11/22 - Houston, TX - Secret Group #

03/12/22 - Austin, TX - Spiderhouse #

03/13/22 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada #

03/15/22 - Phoenix - Valley Bar $

03/18/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echoplex $

03/19/22 - Oakland, CA - Starline Social Club $

03/22/22 - Vancouver, BC - The Fox Cabaret $

03/23/22 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile $

03/24/22 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge $

03/25/22 - Boise, ID - Treefort Festival

03/26/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court $

03/28/22 - Denver, CO - Hi Dive $

03/30/22 - Chicago, IL - Schubas $

03/31/22 - Chicago, IL - Schubas $

04/01/22 - Madison, WI - University of Wisconsin $

04/02/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme $

04/03/22 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary $

04/04/22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison $

04/05/22 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa $

04/06/22 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall $

04/08/22 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre $

04/09/22 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church $

04/10/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere $

Body Meat - #

Deeper - $