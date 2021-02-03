Spirit of the Beehive announce new album on Saddle Creek, share new song

Philadelphia's experimental, genre-morphing Spirit Of The Beehive have signed to Saddle Creek and announced a new album, Entertainment, Death, due April 9 via their new label home (pre-order).

The band is now a three-piece, with with founding members Zack Schwartz and Rivka Ravede joined by new member Corey Wichlin, and the new album was self-recorded and produced over a period of four months, a much longer amount of time than they spent on their previous record (2018's Hypnic Jerks), which was recorded in a week.

Along with the announcement, the band have released the first single, "There's Nothing You Can't Do," along with a music video directed by Ryan Schnackenberg. The track exhibits the band's experimentation with electronic inclinations, chiming in with distorted, fuzzy instrumentation and hypnotic, subdued vocals. Later, it descends with screeching synths, ascending riffs, and booming bass. It's spacey, entrancing, and upbeat, like a club anthem traveling through an intergalactic wormhole. The video is just as dizzying -- watch and listen below.

Tracklist

1. ENTERTAINMENT

2. THERE’S NOTHING YOU CAN’T DO

3. WRONG CIRCLE

4. BAD SON

5. GIVE UP YOUR LIVE

6. RAPID & COMPLETE RECOVERY

7. THE SERVER IS IMMERSED

8. IT MIGHT TAKE SOME TIME

9. WAKE UP (IN ROTATION)

10. I SUCK THE DEVIL’S COCK

11. DEATH