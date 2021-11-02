Spiritualized announce new album and tour, share “Always Together With You”

Pre-order Everything Was Beautiful on standard black vinyl and deluxe pink vinyl in the BV shop.

We knew Spiritualized had a new album on the way, and they've just announced details. It's titled Everything Was Beautiful, and it will be out February 25 via Fat Possum.

The album echoes 1997's Ladies and gentlemen we are floating in space in a few ways, from the cover art to its recording, which was done using 11 different studios and over 30 musicians and collaborators, including John Coxon and Jason Pierce's daughter, Poppy.

The parallels continue with the album's lead track and first single, "Always Together With You," which opens with a female voice dryly saying the title of the album. The song then blossoms in a very Spiritualized way, complete with orchestration and a choir. You may remember this song when it was released in demo form back in 2014, but this is much bigger, much more Spiritualized.

You can watch the "Always Together With You" video, directed by Pierce, and check out the album's cover art and tracklist below.

The album packaging has even more parallels with Ladies and gentlemen. Designed regular collaborator Mark Farrow, the vinyl editions feature a pill box that you can pop out of the sleeve, "revealing gold foil underneath, and assemble the Braille-embossed little thing and put it somewhere in the house." Says Pierce, “Farrow and I were talking about what we should do and we just said, ‘It’s called Everything Is Beautiful, how could you not have a pill?’”

You can pre-order Everything Was Beautiful on standard black vinyl and deluxe pink vinyl in the BV shop.

Spiritualized have also announced a few 2022 North American tour dates, hitting Dallas, Asutin, Santa Fe, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver in March and April. Hopefully more will be announced soon. All dates are listed below.

TRACKLIST:

1. Always Together With You

2. Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)

3. Let It Bleed (For Iggy)

4. Crazy

5. The Mainline Song

6. The A Song (Laid In Your Arms)

7. I’m Coming Home Again

SPIRITUALIZED - 2022 TOUR DATES

Mar 31, 2022 - Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

Apr 01, 2022 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Apr 03, 2022 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

Apr 04, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

Apr 05, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Commonwealth Room

Apr 07, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Apr 08, 2022 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Apr 09, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom