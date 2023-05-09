Spiritualized announce fall tour dates (BV presale for Jersey City)

Spiritualized's fall 2022 tour was cut short after a medical emergency that happened right before the band was set to play Philadelphia and canceled the last two dates (NYC and Jersey City). There's been no official statement about what happened last year, but the band are touring again, and have announced new fall tour dates that kick off at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on November 6 and wrap up at NYC's Webster Hall on November 12, with stops at Basilica Hudson on 11/8, as well as Buffalo, Millvale and Philly. All dates are listed below.

You can get tickets for White Eagle Hall early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, March 10 at 10 AM through Thursday, March 11 at 10 PM. Check back Wednesday morning for the password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM.

Spiritualized 2023 Tour Dates

5/25 - 5/27 - Stornoway, UK - Midnight Sun Weekender

6/24 - Oslo - Vulkan Arena

6/25 - Gotebord - Pustervik

6/27 - Berlin - Heimathafen Neukolln

6/28 - Amsterdam - Paradiso

6/29 - Paris - La Gaite Lyrique

6/30 - 7/1 - Vilanova I La Geltru, Spain - Vida Festival

7/22 - London, UK - Visions 2023

8/2 - 8/5 - Kuusamo, Finland - Bai Des Incoherents

8/17 - 8/20 - Brecon, UK - Green Man Festival

11/06 - Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall

11/07 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall

11/08 - Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson

11/09 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Small's Theatre

11/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11/12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall