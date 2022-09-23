Spiritualized cancel tonight’s Jersey City show after “medical emergency” in Philly on Thursday
Spiritualized have canceled tonight's show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. No explanation has been given, but Thursday night's show at Philadelphia's Union Transfer was also canceled -- less than an hour before it was supposed to start -- and the venue sent messages to ticket holders, writing, "We are incredibly sorry but tonight's Spiritualized show will NOT take place tonight. There is an medical emergency w/ a member of the touring party. We'll send out more details asap but tonight's show is 100% not happening. - UT"
We don't know who that member of the touring party is but we're hoping everyone is ok.
For now, Saturday's show at NYC's Beacon Theatre -- the final stop on the tour -- is still on. They were in fantastic form when we caught them in a cave in Tennessee earlier this week.