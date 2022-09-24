Spiritualized canceled final three shows of tour (including NYC) due to “illness”

Spiritualized canceled the last three dates of their North American tour, including tonight's show at NYC's Beacon Theater, due to "Illness in the touring party." The official announcement came just a couple hours after their Friday show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall show was canceled.

That's the extent of the announcement but when Thursday's show at Philadelphia's Union Transfer was canceled less than an hour before they were supposed to take the stage, the venue sent texts to ticketholders that there was a "medical emergency." One person we spoke to who was at Union Transfer said there was an ambulance on the scene.

We hope everyone in Spiritualized are ok and sending good thoughts. Hopefully these shows will be rescheduled, and they were transcendent last weekend in Tennessee.