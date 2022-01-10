Spiritualized share “Crazy” from new album (watch the video)

Spiritualized have shared a second single from their anticipated new album, Everything Was Beautiful (preorder on vinyl). "Crazy" is a gorgeous country waltz featuring backing vocals by Nikki Lane and an elevating mix of pedal steel and strings. The video, directed by J Spaceman, was inspired by Andy Warhol's The Kiss. Watch below.

Everything Was Beautiful, which was recorded in 11 different studios and features more than 30 musicians and singers, will be out February 25 via Fat Possum. You can preorder on vinyl here.

Spiritualized will be on tour later this year, including West Coast dates in April that fall right before Coachella's first weekend (the festival hasn't announced its lineup yet). All dates are listed below.

Spiritualized - Spring 2022 tour dates:

March 2, 2022– Utrecht – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal

March 3, 2022 – Copenhagen - DR Studie 2

March 4, 2022 – Oslo – Parkteatret

March 5, 2022 – Gothenburg – Pustervik

March 7, 2022 – Berlin – Passionskirche

March 8, 2022 – Hamburg – Laeiszhalle

March 9, 2022 – Cologne – Gloria

March 10, 2022– Paris - La Gaîté Lyrique

March 11, 2022 – Brussels - Ancienne Belgique

March 31, 2022– Dallas - Granada Theater

April 1, 2022 – Austin - Scoot Inn

April 3, 2022 – Santa Fe – Meow Wolf

April 4, 2022 – Denver – Ogden Theatre

April 5, 2022 – Salt Lake City – The Commonwealth Room

April 7, 2022 - Seattle – Neptune

April 8, 2022 – Portland – Revolution Hall

April 9, 2022 – Vancouver – Commodore Ballroom

April 11, 2022 – San Francisco – The Fillmore

April 12, 2022 – San Francisco – The Fillmore

April 14, 2022 – Solana Beach – Belly Up Tavern

April 28, 2022 – Bath – The Forum

April 29, 2022 – Cambridge – Corn Exchange

April 30, 2022 – Brighton – Dome

May 2, 2022 – Birmingham – Symphony Hall

May 4, 2022– Gateshead – Sage

May 5, 2022 – Glasgow – SWG3 Galvanizers

May 7, 2022 – Dublin – Olympia Theatre

May 8, 2022 – Manchester – Bridgewater Hall

May 9, 2022 – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall

May, 10, 2022 – London – Roundhouse