Spiritualized share “Crazy” from new album (watch the video)
Spiritualized have shared a second single from their anticipated new album, Everything Was Beautiful (preorder on vinyl). "Crazy" is a gorgeous country waltz featuring backing vocals by Nikki Lane and an elevating mix of pedal steel and strings. The video, directed by J Spaceman, was inspired by Andy Warhol's The Kiss. Watch below.
Everything Was Beautiful, which was recorded in 11 different studios and features more than 30 musicians and singers, will be out February 25 via Fat Possum. You can preorder on vinyl here.
Spiritualized will be on tour later this year, including West Coast dates in April that fall right before Coachella's first weekend (the festival hasn't announced its lineup yet). All dates are listed below.
Spiritualized - Spring 2022 tour dates:
March 2, 2022– Utrecht – TivoliVredenberg Grote Zaal
March 3, 2022 – Copenhagen - DR Studie 2
March 4, 2022 – Oslo – Parkteatret
March 5, 2022 – Gothenburg – Pustervik
March 7, 2022 – Berlin – Passionskirche
March 8, 2022 – Hamburg – Laeiszhalle
March 9, 2022 – Cologne – Gloria
March 10, 2022– Paris - La Gaîté Lyrique
March 11, 2022 – Brussels - Ancienne Belgique
March 31, 2022– Dallas - Granada Theater
April 1, 2022 – Austin - Scoot Inn
April 3, 2022 – Santa Fe – Meow Wolf
April 4, 2022 – Denver – Ogden Theatre
April 5, 2022 – Salt Lake City – The Commonwealth Room
April 7, 2022 - Seattle – Neptune
April 8, 2022 – Portland – Revolution Hall
April 9, 2022 – Vancouver – Commodore Ballroom
April 11, 2022 – San Francisco – The Fillmore
April 12, 2022 – San Francisco – The Fillmore
April 14, 2022 – Solana Beach – Belly Up Tavern
April 28, 2022 – Bath – The Forum
April 29, 2022 – Cambridge – Corn Exchange
April 30, 2022 – Brighton – Dome
May 2, 2022 – Birmingham – Symphony Hall
May 4, 2022– Gateshead – Sage
May 5, 2022 – Glasgow – SWG3 Galvanizers
May 7, 2022 – Dublin – Olympia Theatre
May 8, 2022 – Manchester – Bridgewater Hall
May 9, 2022 – Nottingham – Royal Concert Hall
May, 10, 2022 – London – Roundhouse